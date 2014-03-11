Watch how to download trading robots for free
QQECloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The QQECloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; //Indicator chart period
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file QQECloud.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig.1 The QQECloud_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2117
