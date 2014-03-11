CodeBaseSections
QQECloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The QQECloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  //Indicator chart period

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file QQECloud.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1 The QQECloud_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2117

