CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Digital MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português
Views:
27280
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: rewritten CrazyCharts

One more version of the digital indicator.


FlatTrend FlatTrend

The indicator shows the beginning and the end flet.

Din fibo high Din fibo high

One of versions of channel DiNapoli.

GannSwings GannSwings

Updating of version VIII.

KiS_max_min_Avg KiS_max_min_Avg

The indicator showing channels.