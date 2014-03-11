CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Impulse - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6387
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
impulse.mq5 (4.96 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Gep

A one period Momentum averaged by the SMA algorithm.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 11.10.2007.

Figure 1. The Impulse indicator

Figure 1. The Impulse indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2108

Laguerre_ROC Laguerre_ROC

The ROC indicator smoothed by Laguerre filter drawn as a color histogram.

XChannel XChannel

A channel build on the values of two moving averages of High and Low, drawn as a cloud.

Digital_MACD Digital_MACD

The MACD histogram drawn on the difference of two digital filters.

BackgroundCandle_HTF BackgroundCandle_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles.