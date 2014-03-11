Watch how to download trading robots for free
Impulse - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Gep
A one period Momentum averaged by the SMA algorithm.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 11.10.2007.
Figure 1. The Impulse indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2108
