Laguerre_ROC - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Emerald King , MTE&I
The ROC indicator smoothed by Laguerre filter drawn as a color histogram.
Indicator input parameters:
input uint vPeriod=5; // Period input double gamma=0.500; // Averaging factor input double UpLevel=0.75; // Overbought level in % input double DnLevel=0.25; // Oversold level in % input color UpLevelsColor=clrMagenta; // Color of the overbought level input color DnLevelsColor=clrMagenta; // Color of the oversold level input STYLE Levelstyle=DASH_; // Style of levels input WIDTH LevelsWidth=Width_1; // Width of levels input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 12.10.2007.
Figure 1. The Laguerre_ROC indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2106
