CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Laguerre_ROC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6401
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Emerald King , MTE&I

The ROC indicator smoothed by Laguerre filter drawn as a color histogram.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint vPeriod=5;                 // Period
input double gamma=0.500;             // Averaging factor                
input double UpLevel=0.75;            // Overbought level in %
input double DnLevel=0.25;            // Oversold level in %
input color UpLevelsColor=clrMagenta; // Color of the overbought level
input color DnLevelsColor=clrMagenta; // Color of the oversold level
input STYLE Levelstyle=DASH_;         // Style of levels
input WIDTH  LevelsWidth=Width_1;     // Width of levels
input int  Shift=0;                   // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 12.10.2007.

Figure 1. The Laguerre_ROC indicator

Figure 1. The Laguerre_ROC indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2106

XChannel XChannel

A channel build on the values of two moving averages of High and Low, drawn as a cloud.

TDI-2 BARS TDI-2 BARS

The indicator changes the bar color to the color of the current trend calculated based on the TDI-2 custom indicator.

Impulse Impulse

A one period momentum averaged by the SMA algorithm.

Digital_MACD Digital_MACD

The MACD histogram drawn on the difference of two digital filters.