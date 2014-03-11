CodeBaseSections
BackgroundCandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
5686
(29)
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Depending on candlestick direction its body is painted in blue or pink, shadows are painted in lime or red.

Fig.1 Indicator BackgroundСandle_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2116

