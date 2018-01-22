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Indicators

ShadeOpenX_Timer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\CustomGUI\
CanvasBase.mqh (8.07 KB) view
CustomGUI.mqh (0.76 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\CustomGUI\Indicators\
LineGraph.mqh (24.35 KB) view
CircleArc.mqh (18.14 KB) view
CircleSection.mqh (21.59 KB) view
CircleSimple.mqh (15.18 KB) view
Hexagon.mqh (14.55 KB) view
Hexagon2.mqh (7.67 KB) view
Histogram.mqh (32.93 KB) view
Petal.mqh (16.71 KB) view
Pyramid.mqh (23.34 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ShadeOpenX_Timer.mq5 (33.78 KB) view
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The ShadeOpenX indicator with the possibility to display the percentage value of time that has elapsed since the beginning of the trading session displayed in input parameters. The possibility is implemented using the classes of libraries that were described in detail in the article "Custom indicators and infographics in CCanvas". The indicator shows the ratio between the time that has elapsed since session beginning and the duration of the entire session in percentage.

Fig.1. The ShadeOpenX_Timer indicator

Fig.1. The ShadeOpenX_Timer indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19358

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