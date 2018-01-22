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Indicators

ShadeOpenX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4201
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Published:
ShadeOpenX.mq5 (29.29 KB) view
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The indicator marks the current day's time period specified in the indicator settings using colored rectangles. The middle rectangle is drawn based on the open and close prices of the trading period (the body of the resulting candlestick of the specified period), while the upper and lower rectangles represent the candlestick shadows. Growing candlesticks are colored in lime-green, and falling candlesticks are of yellow-brick colors. The indicator is drawn using graphical objects.

Fig.1. The ShadeOpenX indicator

Fig.1. The ShadeOpenX indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19340

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