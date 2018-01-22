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ShadeOpenX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator marks the current day's time period specified in the indicator settings using colored rectangles. The middle rectangle is drawn based on the open and close prices of the trading period (the body of the resulting candlestick of the specified period), while the upper and lower rectangles represent the candlestick shadows. Growing candlesticks are colored in lime-green, and falling candlesticks are of yellow-brick colors. The indicator is drawn using graphical objects.
Fig.1. The ShadeOpenX indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19340
The indicator marks the time period specified in the indicator settings using colored rectangles.Alert Crossing Moving Average Nth Bar
An alert (an audio alert, email and push notification) is generated when the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator crosses the bar with index N.
Works with pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. The EA uses the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator with a VERY large period equal to 590.Exp_NRTR_ATR_STOP_Tm
A trading system based on the NRTR_ATR_STOP indicator signals with the possibility to set a strict trading time interval.