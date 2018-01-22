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Exp_NRTR_ATR_STOP_Tm - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Exp_NRTR_ATR_STOP_Tm Expert Advisor is based on the NRTR_ATR_STOP indicator signals and provides the possibility to set a strict trading time interval.
A signal is formed at the close of a bar, if a large colored star has appeared.
It is possible to specify trading time in input parameters to trade in the specified time interval:
input bool TimeTrade=true; //Allow trading in the specified interval input HOURS StartH=ENUM_HOUR_0; //Trading start (hours) input MINUTS StartM=ENUM_MINUT_0; //Trading start (minutes) input HOURS EndH=ENUM_HOUR_23; //Trading end (hours) input MINUTS EndM=ENUM_MINUT_59; //Trading end (minutes)
Two variables (hours and minutes) are provided for the operation start time, and two similar variables for the end time.
Default settings enable the Expert Advisor to trade the whole trading session from 0:00, while all positions are closed at 23:59.
If the start time is later than the specified end time, the Expert Advisor will close positions the next day, at the specified time.
For a correct operation of the Expert Advisor, you should add the NRTR_ATR_STOP.ex5 compiled indicator file to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.
Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2015 on EURJPY H1:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19343
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