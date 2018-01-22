The ShadeOpenX indicator with the possibility to display the percentage value of time that has elapsed since the beginning of the trading session displayed in input parameters. The possibility is implemented using the classes of libraries that were described in detail in the article "Custom indicators and infographics in CCanvas".

A trend indicator displaying divergence areas on the price chart.

The XMA_Divergence indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe from input parameters.

Closing positions: all, only profitable or only losing positions.