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CCIValues - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows a text block with the values of the user defined CCI oscillator period for each timeframe. The size of the text block is customizable. You can also change the text font and disable the display of unused timeframes. The maximum number of simultaneously displayed indicators is ten. The color of the text block depends on the position of the CCI indicator relative to overbought and oversold zones, which are set in the indicator input parameters
input int HighLevel=+100; // overbought level input int LowLevel=-100; // oversold level input color HighColor=clrLightSeaGreen; // overbought color input color MiddleColor=clrGray; // no-trend color input color LowColor=clrOrange; // oversold color
Fig.1. The CCIValues indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19362
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