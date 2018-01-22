Two identical trading systems based on the change in the ColorJFatl_Digit moving direction for long and short trades, which can be configured in different ways in one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

Parameters starting with the letter L are used for managing long positions Parameters starting with the letter S are used for managing short positions

input uint L_Magic= 777 ; input double L_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT;





input uint S_Magic= 555 ; input double S_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;

Different magic numbers are used for these trading systems, so they are two independent systems. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Different parameters of the same trading systems are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system and disable the second one.

input bool L_PosOpen= true ; input bool L_PosClose= true ;

After that perform the same for the second system.

For a correct operation of the Expert Advisor, you should add the ColorJFatl_Digit.ex5 compiled indicator file to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.

Testing results for 2015 at EURAUD H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart.

Fig.2. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings.