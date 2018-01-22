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XMA_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Trader Ron
A trend indicator displaying divergence areas on the price chart.
Fig.1. The XMA_Divergence indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19361
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The XMA_Divergence indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe from input parameters.