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Indicators

XMA_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XMA_Divergence.mq5 (17.71 KB) view
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Real author: Trader Ron

A trend indicator displaying divergence areas on the price chart.

Fig.1. The XMA_Divergence indicator

Fig.1. The XMA_Divergence indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19361

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