Indicators

StepChoppy_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
7212
(27)
Real author:

Forex-TSD.com

An indicator of trend power with eight states. A growing trend is light blue and blue, the falling is red and yellow. Dark color indicates a strong trend, light color - a weak one.

For the correct operation of the StepChoppy_v2 indicator, place the compiled files of StepRSI and StepMA_Line in folder terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 22.02.2008.

Figure 1. The StepChoppy_v2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1882

