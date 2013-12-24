Join our fan page
StepChoppy_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Forex-TSD.com
An indicator of trend power with eight states. A growing trend is light blue and blue, the falling is red and yellow. Dark color indicates a strong trend, light color - a weak one.
For the correct operation of the StepChoppy_v2 indicator, place the compiled files of StepRSI and StepMA_Line in folder terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 22.02.2008.
Figure 1. The StepChoppy_v2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1882
