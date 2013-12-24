CodeBaseSections
Simple Display Panel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mypanel.mq5 (8.35 KB) view
The code is designed to be a simple reference of how to create movable (drag) panels and populate it with information obtained from the MetaTrader terminal, using the Standard library controls.

The output is a panel that can be moved when dragged and can be used in the form of a simple indicator.

