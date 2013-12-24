Watch how to download trading robots for free
KLines - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Kalenzo
A set of support and resistance levels with five different timeframes. Extremes of a period are used as the levels.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 03.02.2008.
The KLines indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1948
