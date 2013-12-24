CodeBaseSections
Indicators

KLines - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8998
(25)
klines.mq5
Real author:

Kalenzo

A set of support and resistance levels with five different timeframes. Extremes of a period are used as the levels.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 03.02.2008.

The KLines indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1948

r_Ma r_Ma

A moving average indicator obtained by averaging the values of all calculation variants of the classical Moving Average.

r_Gator r_Gator

An analogue of the Alligator indicator with a smaller lag of signals.

Spread Indicator Spread Indicator

Spread Indicator - displays current spread in the chart window.

StepChoppy_v2 StepChoppy_v2

An indicator of trend power with eight states.