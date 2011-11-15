CodeBaseSections
StepMA_Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5

stepma_line.mq5 (9.09 KB)
Real author:

igorad

StepMA is executed as a moving average.

Trading signals:

  • We should buy when the indicator line is changing its color from magenta to blue. A long position should be kept till the line color is changed to magenta.
  • We should sell when the indicator line is changing its color from blue to magenta. A short position should be kept till the line color is changed to blue.

StepMA Line

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/560

