Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
StepMA_Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 9328
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
igorad
StepMA is executed as a moving average.
Trading signals:
- We should buy when the indicator line is changing its color from magenta to blue. A long position should be kept till the line color is changed to magenta.
- We should sell when the indicator line is changing its color from blue to magenta. A short position should be kept till the line color is changed to blue.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/560
Smoothed ADX
There are a lot of smoothing algorithms. This indicator is a smoothing of standard ADX.Ichimoku Cloud
Simplified Ichimoku indicator (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) containing only the cloud.
Waddah Attar Explosion
The indicator shows the moments of the market acceleration. Besides, it indicates appropriate time for buying, selling and market exit.Fisher Transform
Fisher indicator calculates minimum and maximum price levels in previous history, determines direction of a trend and forecasts its reversal.