StepRSI_v5.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Real author:

Forex-TSD.com

A trend indicator that uses the oscillator analogue of RSI and its signal line. It is drawn as a colored cloud.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 22.02.2008.

The StepRSI_v5.2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1881

