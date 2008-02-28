CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

StepChoppy_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12711
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: igorad

StepChoppy_v2 indicator. Uses indicators: StepMA_v7, StepRSI_v5.2.

Indicator 'Currency' Is a Useful Program Indicator 'Currency' Is a Useful Program

The indicator-informer Currency prints and writes into a file the following information.

JMASlope_MTF - Multi-Frame Indicator JMASlope_MTF - Multi-Frame Indicator

A simple multi-frame indicator on the basis of JMASlope for the organization of scalping and swing trading, as well as for an easier detection of Elliot Waves.

StepRSI_v5.2 StepRSI_v5.2

Strategy pabloski, is realized in indicator StepRSI_v5.2.

SI SI

SI indicator.