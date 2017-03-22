Real author: SGalaise

The price chart speed expressed in points, with the author markup of significant price change levels. In fact it is the MACD histogram with a full setup of fast and slow moving average parameters.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the CodeBase on 18.09.2007.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig1. The KhaosAssault indicator