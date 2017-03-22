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STD_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The STD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled STD.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The STD_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17605
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