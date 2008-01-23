Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Khaos Assault - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15318
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Sgalaise
Khaos Assault2 indicator.
Khaos Assault2 indicator.
Camarilla AlertwFibs
This indicator shows support and resistance line same with camarilla indicator.Fractal dimension
This indicator do not shows trend direction, but it shows the market is in trend or in volatility...more explanation can be found in indicators source.
Keltner ATR Bands
The indicator of channel Keltnera.Guppy Mulitple Moving Average (Short)
Indicator Guppy Mulitple Moving Average (Short).