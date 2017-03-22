The NRTR_extr_ZigZag_Price indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled NRTR_extr_ZigZag_Price.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The NRTR_extr_ZigZag_Price_HTF indicator