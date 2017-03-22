Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
NRTR_extr_ZigZag_Price_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5177
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The NRTR_extr_ZigZag_Price indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled NRTR_extr_ZigZag_Price.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The NRTR_extr_ZigZag_Price_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17594
The NRTR_ZigZag_Price indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersXRSXCandleKeltner
Keltner Channel built relative to the average value of the XRSX oscillator as a sequence of candlesticks
The price chart speed expressed in points, with the author markup of significant price change levels.STD_HTF
The STD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters