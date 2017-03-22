Keltner Channel built relative to the average value of the XCCX oscillator as a sequence of candlesticks.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig1. The XCCXCandleKeltner indicator