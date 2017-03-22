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XCCXCandleKeltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Keltner Channel built relative to the average value of the XCCX oscillator as a sequence of candlesticks.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig1. The XCCXCandleKeltner indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17606
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