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Indicators

NRTR_ZigZag_Price_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The NRTR_ZigZag_Price indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled NRTR_ZigZag_Price.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The NRTR_ZigZag_Price_HTF indicator

Fig1. The NRTR_ZigZag_Price_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17593

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