Real author:

Cronex

A modification of the MACD histogram. Some notes to the indicator are available here and here.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 05.05.2008.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The Cronex_Impulse_CD_Color indicator