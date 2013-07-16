Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Cronex_Impulse_CD_Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6177
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Cronex
A modification of the MACD histogram. Some notes to the indicator are available here and here.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 05.05.2008.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Figure 1. The Cronex_Impulse_CD_Color indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1730
A WPR Based Trailing Stop Module
A trailing stop module based on the WPR indicator with short and long Stop Losslinreg
A typical MA using the linear regression algorithm