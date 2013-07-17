Watch how to download trading robots for free
RSICandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The RSI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the RSI algorithm. In many situations, such an approach could be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Figure 1. The RSICandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1732
