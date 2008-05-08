CodeBaseSections
Indicator Impulse CDC (Color) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The indicator is a modification of Indicator Impulse CD. By users' requests, colors and signal line are added.

Indicator Impulse CDC (Color)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8116

