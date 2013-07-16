Watch how to download trading robots for free
linreg - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
ch33z3
A typical MA using the linear regression algorithm.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 17.05.2008.
Figure 1. The linreg indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1724
