linreg - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7382
(21)
linreg.mq5 (5.48 KB) view
Real author:

ch33z3

A typical MA using the linear regression algorithm.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 17.05.2008.

Figure 1. The linreg indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1724

