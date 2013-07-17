Real author:

Raff

A simple interpretation of the Bollinger Bands indicator in a separate window.

Indicator input parameters:

input Smooth_Method XMA_Method= MODE_SMA ; input int XLength= 100 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input int BandsPeriod= 100 ; input double BandsDeviation = 2.0 ; input Applied_price_ IPC= PRICE_CLOSE ; input int Shift= 0 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 07.05.2008.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The BBflat_sw indicator