Indicator Impulse CD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Sergei Kazachenko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
16132
(4)
Indicator Impulse CD, an extension of the impulse approach to the trading and the elaboration of the Impulse MACD indicator.

The idea of the further development has originated after the visual observing the above mentioned indicator. It's rather difficult to determine the moment when the signal line of the indicator begins to deviate from the hystogram at first sight. So, I considered it useful to overlay an additional hystogram of the difference between the signal line and the main hystogram.

As the first observations show, it probably will help to locate the rollbacks.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7878

