Indicators

BBflat_sw - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
15994
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
BBflat_sw.mq4 (2.14 KB)
Author: by Raff

Indicator BBflat_sw.

External Variables:

period=9;
shift=0;
method=0;
price=0;
deviation=1.5;


BBflat_sw

The indicator displays helpful information for the trader.

It draws a channel with recommendations.

Indicator Squize_MA.

Indicator OSC-MTF_CF_SYS-v1.1