Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BBflat_sw - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15994
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: by Raff
Indicator BBflat_sw.External Variables:
period=9;
shift=0;
method=0;
price=0;
deviation=1.5;
BBflat_sw
Signal_Bars_MFI
The indicator displays helpful information for the trader.#SF_Trend_Lines
It draws a channel with recommendations.
Squize_MA
Indicator Squize_MA.OSC-MTF_CF_SYSv1.1
Indicator OSC-MTF_CF_SYS-v1.1