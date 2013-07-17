Real author:

FX5

The RSI oscillator with the boundaries of the overbought/oversold areas expressed by Bollinger Bands.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint Length= 12 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSIPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ; input double BandsDeviation= 2.0 ; input bool MA_Method= true ; input int Shift= 0 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 29.04.2008.

Figure 1. The FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI indicator