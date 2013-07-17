CodeBaseSections
FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

FX5

The RSI oscillator with the boundaries of the overbought/oversold areas expressed by Bollinger Bands.

Indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input uint Length=12; // RSI period  
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   RSIPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // RSI timeseries price                
input double BandsDeviation=2.0; // deviation
input bool MA_Method=true; // used smoothing for Bollinger Bands
input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 29.04.2008.

Figure 1. The FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI indicator

Figure 1. The FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1731

