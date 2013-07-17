Watch how to download trading robots for free
FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
6972
Real author:
FX5
The RSI oscillator with the boundaries of the overbought/oversold areas expressed by Bollinger Bands.
Indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------+ input uint Length=12; // RSI period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSIPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // RSI timeseries price input double BandsDeviation=2.0; // deviation input bool MA_Method=true; // used smoothing for Bollinger Bands input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 29.04.2008.
Figure 1. The FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1731
