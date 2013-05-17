Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
SSL - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 21929
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A semaphore signal indicator that uses two Moving Averages in the form of NRTR. There is a the channel formed by these Moving Averages. Moving Averages have the same periods of averaging, but one of them is drawn on the basis of high[], the other - on low[] timeseries. The exit beyond the boundaries of this channel gives the signal of change of the trend with the corresponding color. After that, until the opposite signal is appeared, there is the drawing of the NRTR Moving Average corresponding to the trend direction.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.07.2008.
Fig.1 The SSL indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1682
A modified Camarilla dt Historical indicatorTrendStrengthv2
Conversion from MetaTrader 4 version.
The volatility indicatorMACD_with_Crossing
Variation on the theme MACD, using the colored bars as the signals of entry and exit.