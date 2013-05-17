Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DT-Pirson - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8006
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The volatility indicator. Values higher than 0.5 indicate about a strong trend. The indicator falls up to zero on the flat market.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 24.07.2008.
Fig.1 The DT-Pirson indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1681
SSL
A semaphore signal indicator that uses two Moving Averages in the form of NRTRCam_H2_H5_Historical
A modified Camarilla dt Historical indicator
MACD_with_Crossing
Variation on the theme MACD, using the colored bars as the signals of entry and exit.SSL_Channel_Chart
A variant of the SSL indicator performed in the form of the channel and represented as the colored cloud with the filling of alerts when the direction of the trend changes