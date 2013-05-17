CodeBaseSections
DT-Pirson - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8006
(21)
The volatility indicator. Values ​​higher than 0.5 indicate about a strong trend. The indicator falls up to zero on the flat market.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 24.07.2008.   

Fig.1 The DT-Pirson indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1681

SSL SSL

A semaphore signal indicator that uses two Moving Averages in the form of NRTR

Cam_H2_H5_Historical Cam_H2_H5_Historical

A modified Camarilla dt Historical indicator

MACD_with_Crossing MACD_with_Crossing

Variation on the theme MACD, using the colored bars as the signals of entry and exit.

SSL_Channel_Chart SSL_Channel_Chart

A variant of the SSL indicator performed in the form of the channel and represented as the colored cloud with the filling of alerts when the direction of the trend changes