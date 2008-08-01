CodeBaseSections
Indicators

SSL_channel_chart_alert - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
27735
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
Indicator SSL_channel_chart_alert.

Parameters:

Lb =10;
alertsOn =false;
alertsMessage=true;
alertsSound =false;
alertsEmail =false;


SSL_channel_chart_alert

