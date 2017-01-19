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CenterOfGravityCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Rosh
Ehlers Center of Gravity indicator in the form of candles. There are two versions: DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES and DRAW_CANDLES styles.
The indicator uses the СMoving_Average class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. CenterOfGravityCandle and CenterOfGravityCandle_ indicators
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16734
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