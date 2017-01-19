CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CenterOfGravityCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6523
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Rosh

Ehlers Center of Gravity indicator in the form of candles. There are two versions: DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES and DRAW_CANDLES styles.

The indicator uses the СMoving_Average class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. CenterOfGravityCandle and CenterOfGravityCandle_ indicators

Fig.1. CenterOfGravityCandle and CenterOfGravityCandle_ indicators

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16734

Exp_3RVI Exp_3RVI

The trading system based on the three RVI oscillator signals from three different timeframes.

Exp_3STO Exp_3STO

The trading system based on the three Stochastics signals from three different timeframes.

RobotPowerM5 meta4V12 RobotPowerM5 meta4V12

Analyzing iBullsPower and iBearsPower indicators on the first bar.

ZoomPrice tick indicator ZoomPrice tick indicator

The indicator shows the price chart of any scaling level.