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Exp_3RVI - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Rafael Maia de Amorim
The trading system based on the three RVI oscillator signals from three different timeframes. The two oscillators are used to define a trend direction by the oscillator location relative to a signal line. The third one is used to detect a crossing of the indicator and the signal line. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a crossing of a lower-timeframe oscillator with medium- and higher-timeframe ones by trend.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD M30, M15, M5:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16733
The trading system based on the three Stochastics signals from three different timeframes.Opening and Сlosing on time
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