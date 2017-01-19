CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_3RVI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3890
Rating:
(13)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_3rvi.mq5 (18.82 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author: Rafael Maia de Amorim

The trading system based on the three RVI oscillator signals from three different timeframes. The two oscillators are used to define a trend direction by the oscillator location relative to a signal line. The third one is used to detect a crossing of the indicator and the signal line. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a crossing of a lower-timeframe oscillator with medium- and higher-timeframe ones by trend.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD M30, M15, M5:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16733

Exp_3STO Exp_3STO

The trading system based on the three Stochastics signals from three different timeframes.

Opening and Сlosing on time Opening and Сlosing on time

Open and close at a certain time. A trade having a specified volume is opened at a specified symbol. Select position type: Buy or Sell.

CenterOfGravityCandle CenterOfGravityCandle

Ehlers Center of Gravity indicator in the form of candles.

RobotPowerM5 meta4V12 RobotPowerM5 meta4V12

Analyzing iBullsPower and iBearsPower indicators on the first bar.