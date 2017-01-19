This indicator allows you to see the necessary price movement details via the convenient scale setting interface.

The indicator makes possible to view the necessary price movements from any "altitude".

The indicator interface

The left mouse button rewinds the price.

Click SHIFT to enable scaling (move the mouse).

If the cursor is on a normal price chart, clicking SHIFT displays history data located under the cursor. This simplifies the search for a necessary interval (move the mouse).

The chart is an interactive object. It can be used for any purpose, for example, as part of an EA

#include <fxsaber\ChartObjects\ChartObject_ZoomPrice.mqh>



CHARTOBJECT_ZOOMPRICE ChartObject;



void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam )

{

EVENTBASE::MyEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam);

}



void OnTimer ( void )

{

EVENTBASE::MyEventTimer();

}



void OnTick ( void )

{

EVENTBASE::MyEventTick();

}





The EA operation results screenshot displays that this is the graphical object with the manually adjustable parameters.





The indicator is self-sufficient — do not use standard libraries.

It is compiled for MetaTrader 4, though it shows nothing in it.