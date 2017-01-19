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Exp_3STO - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Rafael Maia de Amorim
The trading system based on the three Stochastics signals from three different timeframes. The two Stochastics are used to define a trend direction by the Stochastic location relative to a signal line. The third one is used to detect a crossing of the Stochastic and the signal line. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a crossing of a lower-timeframe Stochastic with medium- and higher-timeframe ones by trend.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Originally this EA has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 02.07.2009.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 on AUDUSD M30, M15, M5:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16732
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