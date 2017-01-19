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RobotPowerM5 meta4V12 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6141
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
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The Expert Advisor is based on analyzing iBullsPower and iBearsPower indicator readings on the first bar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate indicators' value |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void calculateIndicators()
{
bull = iBullsPowerGet(1);
bear = iBearsPowerGet(1);
Comment("bull+bear= ",bull+bear);
//b = 1 * Point() + iATRGet(1)*1.5;
//s = 1 * Point() + iATRGet(1)*1.5;
isBuying = (bull+bear > 0);
isSelling = (bull+bear < 0);
isClosing = false;
}
//| Calculate indicators' value |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void calculateIndicators()
{
bull = iBullsPowerGet(1);
bear = iBearsPowerGet(1);
Comment("bull+bear= ",bull+bear);
//b = 1 * Point() + iATRGet(1)*1.5;
//s = 1 * Point() + iATRGet(1)*1.5;
isBuying = (bull+bear > 0);
isSelling = (bull+bear < 0);
isClosing = false;
}
Testing on EURUSD M5, deposit $100, 2016.06.01-2016.10.31, default parameters:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16741
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