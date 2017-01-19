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RobotPowerM5 meta4V12 - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6141
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
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The Expert Advisor is based on analyzing iBullsPower and iBearsPower indicator readings on the first bar:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Calculate indicators' value                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void calculateIndicators()
  {
   bull = iBullsPowerGet(1);
   bear = iBearsPowerGet(1);
   Comment("bull+bear= ",bull+bear);
//b = 1 * Point() + iATRGet(1)*1.5;
//s = 1 * Point() + iATRGet(1)*1.5;
   isBuying  = (bull+bear > 0);
   isSelling = (bull+bear < 0);
   isClosing = false;
  }

Testing on EURUSD M5, deposit $100, 2016.06.01-2016.10.31, default parameters:

RobotPowerM5_meta4V12 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16741

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