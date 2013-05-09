CodeBaseSections
MUV_DIFF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The real author:

svm-d

The fast trends indicator drawn on the basis of two XMUV Moving Averages. In fact, as a result two lines of the Momentum indicator drawn on the basis of this Moving Average with SMA and EMA averagings respectively are displayed.

The crossing of these Momentum indicators defines the moments of time when the trend changes.

The indicator is represented in two versions:

  1. In the standard version as lines - MUV_DIFF;
  2. As a two colored cloud - MUV_DIFF_Cloud.

Place the XMUV.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 09.11.2008.

Fid.1 The MUV_DIFF and MUV_DIFF_Cloud indicators

Fig.1 The MUV_DIFF and MUV_DIFF_Cloud indicators

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1665

