The real author:

Gryb Alexander

The Lagrange interpolating polynomial is used to determine the functions by the specified points. In fact, the indicator takes the coordinates of price points between input int ibegin and input int iend (They are drawn by red and blue lines in the chart) and with the help of the Lagrange interpolating polynomial it calculates the coordinates of the next points.

Remarks:

iend-ibegin = the degree of the polinomial. That is, if the distance between ibegin and iend is equal to two, then the chart will be a parabola, if the three, it will be hyperbola, etc.



Indicator input parameters:

input uint inumPrognoz= 2 ; input uint ibegin= 0 ; input uint iend= 5 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.11.2008.

Fig.1 The Interpolation indicator