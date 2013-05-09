CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MUV_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5684
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
muv_cloud.mq5 (12.78 KB) view
xmuv.mq5 (6.69 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

svm-d

The fast trends indicator drawn on the basis of two XMUV Moving Averages. In fact, as a result two lines of the indicator drawn on the basis of this Moving Average with SMA and EMA averagings respectively and led to the range of changes from -100 to +100 values are displayed.

Off-scale of at least one of these two oscillators on -100 or 100 values indicates the presence of a strong trend in the corresponding direction. In this situation, the points of the corresponding color appear. The color of the cloud corresponds to the trend direction.

Place the XMUV.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators. This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 09.11.2008.

Fig.1 The MUV_Cloud indicator

Fig.1 The MUV_Cloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1667

MUV_DIFF MUV_DIFF

The fast trends indicator.

vaMA vaMA

The simple, smoothed, less lag indicator drawn on the principle of the smoothed shift using the EMA price by increments of the first 3 orders

MUV_NorDIFF_Cloud MUV_NorDIFF_Cloud

The fast trends indicator drawn on the basis of two normalized XMUV Moving Averages.

VM - Volatility Measure VM - Volatility Measure

The script for searching the maximum, minimum and average values of candlestick size