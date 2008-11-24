In my opinion, the method described by Sator has a right for the further continuation.

The MUV% indicator calculates the current position between the maximum and minimum within the KPeriod period using the calling of the MUV.

At that, there is a possibility to use both the difference between the current and the previous value of the MUV and its value itself.

Parameters:

MAPeriod = 14; the period of the MUV indicator;

MUV KPeriod = 14; the period of calculation of the minimum and maximum;

ShowDif = true; show the indicator by the difference;

ShowMUV = true; show the indicator by the value;

The MUV_Diff indicator is just the difference of the MUV values.

Parameters:

MAPeriod = 14; the period of the MUV indicator;



SMA and EMA are used in both indicators.

On the chart: the MUV with 0 and 1 methods.

The next one is the MUV% with disabled ShowDif.

Then comes the MUV% with disabled ShowMUV.

And the last one is the MUV_Diff.