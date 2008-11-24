Join our fan page
Indicators Based on the MUV Described by Sator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 17741
In my opinion, the method described by Sator has a right for the further continuation.
The MUV% indicator calculates the current position between the maximum and minimum within the KPeriod period using the calling of the MUV.
At that, there is a possibility to use both the difference between the current and the previous value of the MUV and its value itself.
Parameters:
- MAPeriod = 14; the period of the MUV indicator;
- MUV KPeriod = 14; the period of calculation of the minimum and maximum;
- ShowDif = true; show the indicator by the difference;
- ShowMUV = true; show the indicator by the value;
The MUV_Diff indicator is just the difference of the MUV values.
Parameters:
MAPeriod = 14; the period of the MUV indicator;
SMA and EMA are used in both indicators.
On the chart: the MUV with 0 and 1 methods.
The next one is the MUV% with disabled ShowDif.
Then comes the MUV% with disabled ShowMUV.
And the last one is the MUV_Diff.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8549
