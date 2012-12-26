Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
XMUV - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8852
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Yuriy Tokman
The drawing of this Moving Average is based on Demark's method "Daily Range Projections".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 04.11.2008.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".
Fig.1 The XMUV indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1339
Custom instrument of the linear regression. LR line, Support and Resistance lines values are in the buffersExp_OsHMA
Trading system drawn on the basis of the signals taken from the OsHMA histogram.
Trading system based on the signals taken from the ColorStochNR oscillatorCorrectedAverage
The indicator displays the breakthrough line