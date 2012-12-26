CodeBaseSections
XMUV - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8852
(20)
The real author:

Yuriy Tokman

The drawing of this Moving Average is based on Demark's method "Daily Range Projections".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 04.11.2008.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The XMUV indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1339

