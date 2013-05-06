Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Waddah_Attar_Def_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7408
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Waddah Attar
The MACD smoothed histogram drawn on the basis of the RSI technical indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 15.11.2008.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1 The Waddah_Attar_Def_RSI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1659
Trading system using the F2a_AO semaphore, signal indicator.BB_CCI_CrossOver
The indicator of patterns. It is based on the smoothed Commodity Channel Index and Bollinger Bands.
The redrawing oscillator drawn on the basis of the SSA.mqh singular transformation library of functionsInterpolation
Use of the Lagrange polynomial interpolation to predict the future price