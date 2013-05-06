CodeBaseSections
Waddah_Attar_Def_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
waddah_attar_def_rsi.mq5 (7.83 KB) view
The real author:

Waddah Attar

The MACD smoothed histogram drawn on the basis of the RSI technical indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 15.11.2008.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The Waddah_Attar_Def_RSI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1659

