BB_CCI_CrossOver - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
Daniel Vieira Costa
The indicator of patterns. It is based on the smoothed Commodity Channel Index and Bollinger Bands®. The main idea is the crossing of CCI and its signal line when the price crosses the upper or the lower boundary of Bollinger Bands. The default timeframe value is 5 minutes.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 28.11.2008.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1 The indicator of patterns
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1657
