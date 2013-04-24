The real author:

Daniel Vieira Costa

The indicator of patterns. It is based on the smoothed Commodity Channel Index and Bollinger Bands®. The main idea is the crossing of CCI and its signal line when the price crosses the upper or the lower boundary of Bollinger Bands. The default timeframe value is 5 minutes.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 28.11.2008.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The indicator of patterns