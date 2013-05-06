Trading system using the F2a_AO semaphore, signal indicator. The signals taken from the indicator are subject to the additional filtering.

The direction of the close candlestick of the higher timeframe serves as a filter. The Expert Advisor has two input parameters for this candlestick.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Inp_Timeframe= PERIOD_D1 ; input uint TrendBar= 1 ;

Place F2a_AO.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

It should be considered that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file is designed to use Expert Advisors by brokers who offer nonzero spread and ability to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously opening a position. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H12:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results