Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_F2a_AO - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5653
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Trading system using the F2a_AO semaphore, signal indicator. The signals taken from the indicator are subject to the additional filtering.
The direction of the close candlestick of the higher timeframe serves as a filter. The Expert Advisor has two input parameters for this candlestick.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Input parameters for the trend candlestick | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Inp_Timeframe=PERIOD_D1; //the trend candlestick timeframe input uint TrendBar=1; //the trend bar index
Place F2a_AO.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
It should be considered that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file is designed to use Expert Advisors by brokers who offer nonzero spread and ability to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously opening a position. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H12:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1654
The indicator of patterns. It is based on the smoothed Commodity Channel Index and Bollinger Bands.Vo
The averaged volatility indicator.
The MACD smoothed histogram drawn on the basis of the RSI technical indicator.FullSSA
The redrawing oscillator drawn on the basis of the SSA.mqh singular transformation library of functions