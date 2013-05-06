Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
FullSSA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7750
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
klot
The redrawing oscillator drawn on the basis of the SSA.mqh singular transformation library of functions. The redrawing occurs at the last bars section equal to the value of the indicator input parameter:
input uint Lag=10;
Unfortunately, the author did not leave any comments and explanations either to his singular transformation library, or to the oscillator itself. In this version of the library in comparison with its original one, the variable size arrays included into the SSA.mqh library functions were significantly reduced for the serious decrease of the resources consumed by the indicator!
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.08.2007.
Fig.1 The FullSSA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1660
The MACD smoothed histogram drawn on the basis of the RSI technical indicator.Exp_F2a_AO
Trading system using the F2a_AO semaphore, signal indicator.
Use of the Lagrange polynomial interpolation to predict the future pricevaMA
The simple, smoothed, less lag indicator drawn on the principle of the smoothed shift using the EMA price by increments of the first 3 orders