CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Waddah Attar Def RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ahmad Waddah Attar | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
31831
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

 

When green line is more than zero level, the trend is UP.

 

When green line is less than zero level, the trend is down.

i-Friday_Sig i-Friday_Sig

Сигналы входов и выходов по системе Эффект пятницы.

Alternative Ichimoku Alternative Ichimoku

The indicator Alternative Ichimoku was developed as an alternative to the famous indicator Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. For a more precise forecast, it is better to use on one timeframe both indicators - Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Alternative Ichimoku.

WcciPaterns Sep WcciPaterns Sep

Ещё одна разновидность Индикатора WcciPaterns, только в качестве осциллятора.

Trading hours V2 Trading hours V2

Индикатор Trading hours.