Vo - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7312
The real author:
Krokus
The averaged volatility indicator. The indicator finds the maximum and the minimum of price for the period determined by the indicator input parameter.
input uint XPeriod=20;// extremums searching period
It finds the difference between these values in points and displays them in the additional chart window after averaging.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 23.12.2008.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1 The volatility indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1656
